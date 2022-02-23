Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After becoming a woman and failing on TV Azteca, the actor resigns from Televisa and joins ‘VLA’

Mexico City.- A controversial actor, who surprised many by transform into a woman for a project, joins again come the joy on Aztec TV After resigning from the ranks of Televisa.

This is Gary Centeno, who a few years ago worked in unitaries of the San Angel TV What The Rose of Guadalupe and as the saying goeshowever, in 2021 he debuted in the company of the competition.

In 2018, the Costa Rican shocked the artistic world by becoming a woman for the film Sweet tentationswhere he gave life to a transvestite and shared credits with the actors Ariel Lopez Padilla, Margarita Sanzamong others.

Through your account Instagram, Centeno showed the process to become a woman and wore unrecognizableas he had to be made up, wore a wig, women’s clothing and even high heels.

Once he left Televisa, Centeno signed a contract with TV Azteca to participate in Survivor Mexico, celebrity edition. Unfortunately failed and was eliminatedbeing the winner Pablo Marti from MasterChef.

At the end of 2021, Gary was called by television executives again to be the captain of a family in the dance reality show Everybody danceconducted by ingrid coronado on his return to television.

After weeks of effort, he and The Unstoppable Pastrán They were crowned the winners in the final that took place this Saturday, February 19. The family took half a million pesos to fulfill their dreams.

This Monday, February 21, Gary and Los Imparables Pastrán attended the morning come the joy to share how they felt after their win and talk about their experience, however, he liked Gary’s presence so much that he came back this Tuesday.

The actor drew sighs when appearing in the Playback Kings like the couple of blond flower to interpret Ye Ye Girl and they assure that he stole the limelight from Flor for doing it so well, so he will surely return to the program to keep the rating of the competition, the today program.

Gary, the heartthrob of Azteca, hahaha, give him his program or his series, value his talents.”

I loved it”.

How well they danced congratulations Gary and Florecita “.

Gary stole camera.”

The protagonist was Gary, already give him a program”.

