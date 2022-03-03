Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After coming out of the closet and failing on TV Azteca, the actress resigns from Televisa and comes to ‘VLA’

Mexico City.- An actress and singer, who participated in several reality shows of Aztec TVit appears in come the joy after working on Televisa to destroy the rating of the today program.

Is about Ximena Dugganactress, singer and athlete who has participated in Ajusco programs such as Survivor Mexico and Exathlon All StarHowever, failure in both competitions to be eliminated.

The 28-year-old from Jalisco is openly lesbianplus she has no problem discussing her sexual orientation and how difficult it was for her come out of the closet.

‘La Duggy’ revealed that she felt that from an early age she was more attracted to women, but it took her a long time to admit it since she believed that they would reject her or that what she felt was wrong.

That’s really how I was born, it wasn’t like ‘oh, I like girls’, simply since I can remember I was attracted to women (…) My family, my parents and my sister, the three of them are a walking love and even so Despite the fact that I know they are open and everything, I was afraid to tell them, I was very afraid that this love would change,” he confessed on the “Mimí Contigo” program.

Duggan is believed to be single woman currently, but until last year he had a relationship with a woman named Karina Cancholawith whom he would still be good friends.

The former participant survivor He surprised everyone when he debuted in acting on Televisa because he had a participation in the 40 and 20 seriestransmitted by The stars and starring Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin and Michelle Rodriguez.

He was also part of the San Ángel television series without fear of the truthhowever, did not last long in the ranks of the competition although it was rumored that he would join Warriorssince he returned to Ajusco to join the fifth season of exathlon.

After being eliminated a few weeks ago and having to leave the beaches of Dominican Republic‘Duggy’ has been a guest on the morning come the joy and although this Tuesday he did not attend in person, he did appear on the screen in the ‘Crystal Universe‘.

At the #UniversoDeKristal we teach you how to dress like @ximeduggan! #VLA,” they wrote.

In the section in charge of the driver Kristal Silvaalong with the fashion expert, praised her “urban, functional” and very modern style, in addition to sharing tips so that the public can be inspired by her outfits.

