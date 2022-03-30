Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After kissing with an actor and an ‘affair’ with a producer, the driver leaves Televisa

Mexico City.- the driver of the today program, Raul Araizawas questioned about whether will pay a fine or not for advertising a political party in full electoral ban in Mexico, however, before talking about more, he fled from Televisa.

And it is that ‘El Negro’, who has been on the air for 14 years in Today and he is one of the spoiled, he was one of the celebrities and influencers designated in promoting the Green Ecologist political party in the past elections June 2021.

Araiza has sparked controversy for all the occasions on which he has kissed with fellow actors and conductors What Lisardo, Paul Stanley, Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin and also the actor Julio Bracho. The latter in a soap opera.

In addition, last week the entertainment journalist Álex Kaffie brought to light that Araiza allegedly had an affair with his boss in the morning, the Producer Andrea Rodriguez. Neither of them has commented on it.

The television producer is presuming that ‘Negro’ (that is, Raúl Araiza) has already had lunch,” he wrote.

After these scandals, the driver is involved in another that happened last year, because after it emerged that the celebrities who participated in this political promotion in the middle of the electoral ban could pay a fine of up to 133 thousand pesosHe himself cleared everything up.

Although I was in a hurry after leave the forums Today This Tuesday, Araiza denied being aware of any fine. Outside Televisa, he said:

No, no, no, in my case I have not received anything, normal, nothing, nothing (notification)”.

However, he said he was willing to collaborate with the authorities if necessary, although he did not want to talk much about it: “I think that everyone will have to settle their personal issue, I suppose, but no, but calmly.”

And he added: “I have been calm for 13 years, that is, it is that I have been part of and a militant of… I speak for myself, so no, calm down friends.”

Before leaving the scene just a minute later, Raúl joked that his partner Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin would get him out of trouble if he was in some financial bind.

Let the Burro go and I got him out,” he said when he heard that they imagined him collecting the money to pay the fine.

The list published by the National Electoral Institute includes around 76 celebrities, in addition to a group of 50 influencers who must pay a penalty for their act.

Source: YouTube channel of Edén Dorantes and Agencia México and Instagram @negroaraiza