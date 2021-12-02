Goodbye iPhone battery problems with this power bank

If there is a technical aspect in which the iPhone do not shine, compared to the corresponding Android smartphones of the same price range, it is certainly theautonomy. And no wonder: Apple always uses very small batteries on its phones, to make them lighter and not “weigh down” the design. The problem, however, goes beyond the design: often users do not arrive in the evening with one phone battery charge.









Well-known problem, partly solved by the new Apple iPhone 13 with a slightly larger battery and more advanced software optimization. But that remains with the previous models, so much so that those who have an iphone and make a very intense use of it often buy one power bank. That is, an additional battery, a lithium-ion brick to connect to the phone with a cable. It works, but it is certainly not the most comfortable thing of all and, for this reason, some companies have come up with a more interesting solution. As the Mini Power Bank from 4500 mAh of iWalk, which clips directly to the iPhone.

iWalk Mini Power Bank: how it’s done

iWalk Mini Power Bank is a great device simple, both to explain and to use. It consists of a rectangular accumulator of 4,500 mAh, very convenient to carry in your pocket or bag, on the side of which there is a connector Lightning.

With this connector you can connect directly to the iPhone, without having to join the two devices by a cable: it hooks up and goes, it is already charging the phone and you can continue to use the iPhone without major problems.

A very useful thing about this device is that it connects to the iPhone with the Lightning standard, but charges with a regular one USB-C charger. But that’s not all: there is the “pass through“, Which allows you to leave the power bank connected while charging. Adding the two together gives one of the dreams of many iPhone owners: it is possible recharge the Apple phone with whatever USB charger.

The built-in battery is enough to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 13, and with previous models it charges the entire phone and still has energy left over. Nothing prevents you from using iWalk Mini Power Bank also to recharge an iPad, the case of the AirPods, a Magic Mouse or a Magic Keyboard: all devices equipped with a Lightning port are compatible with iWalk Mini Power Bank.

iWalk Mini Power Bank: how much does it cost

The list price of iWalk Mini Power Bank is 29.99 euros. It must be admitted that it is not cheap, to have an additional charge of 4,500 mAh, but it must also be admitted that this device is a thousand times more convenient to use compared to a normal power bank with the cable.

In any case, at the moment the price is not the list price because iWalk Mini Power Bank is in discount on Amazon to 19.49 euros (-10.50 euros, -35%).

iWalk Mini Power Bank – Direct Connect Portable iPhone Power Bank – 4,500mAh Battery