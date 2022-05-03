Goodbye, Jiménez, a player in Europe said no to the USA and wants to be in the Tri

Raúl Jiménez regrets after losing an opportunity with Wolves

May 01, 2022 4:30 p.m.

The list of the Mexican team for the Qatar World Cup is practically defined by Gerardo Martino. However, there is a player who is starting to make a name for himself in Europe, he scores goals and can replace Raúl Jiménez, who does not have a good time at Wolves and does not gravitate to El Tri either.

The “Tata” has been characterized by trusting certain players throughout their process, despite the time they go through in their various teams. The clearest example is that of Raúl Jiménez, who after suffering a skull fracture was never the same again, and his lack of goals in the National Team began to make the fans lose patience.

In this context, Martino could keep an eye on an offensive player who is in Europe and gave up playing for the United States, because his wish is to belong to the national team. He doesn’t have as much press and could make up for the lack of goals, not only from Jiménez, but from the entire Mexican forward.

Who can solve the Tri drought?

Well, Santiago Muñoz, striker for Newcastle, who is gradually establishing himself in England. He is in the U23 of the British team and has the conditions to reach Gerardo Martino’s team. He is 19 years old and has a market value of 1.5 million euros.

