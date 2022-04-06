Goodbye Jurado, the new goalkeeper that Cruz Azul would bring after what was seen against Pumas

The new goalkeeper that Cruz Azul is looking for instead of Jurado

April 05, 2022 9:15 p.m.

Pumas has become Cruz Azul’s black horse in recent years and again makes it look bad, this time in the semifinal of the Concachampions where Sebastián Jurado made specific errors.

The young Mexican goalkeeper came out undecided and among his many mistakes, he injured Juan Escobar, after which two goals fell on his goal. Sebastián Jurado has not been a guarantee for Cruz Azul and they are looking for a replacement for him.

With Jesús Corona, solid, but prone to injuries, the Cruz Azul board would bet on bringing in another goalkeeper. On the list, the Machine would bet on Antonio Rodríguez, a goalkeeper who knows what it’s like to work with Chuy when he won the Gold medal.

How much can Toño Rodríguez cost him?

The 29-year-old Mexican goalkeeper, Toño Rodríguez, currently plays in Querétaro, but after the incidents that occurred in La Corregidora, he would seek a way out and that is where Cruz Azul can take advantage. His cost would be around 2 million dollars, according to Transfermarkt.

