Goodbye Karol G! James Rodríguez wants to conquer Genesis Aleska, ex-girlfriend of Nicky Jam

After starring in the rumors of a possible courtship with the singer Carol G, James Rodriguez He gives something to talk about again when he is captured in the company of the Venezuelan model Genesis Aleskawho is single and without commitments after her breakup with Nicky Jam. Could it be that the famous decided to give love a chance? Here we tell you.

It has been thanks to the testimonies of some guests of an exclusive restaurant in Miami that the presence of the Colombian with the model was announced.

According to witnesses, James Rodríguez would have been the one who decided to take the first step to get closer to Aleska and bring up a topic of conversation.

In addition to the departure of the famous, a few days ago several Internet users and fans of the footballer realized that there was one more user on his “followed” list on Instagram. It was about Genesiswill it be coincidence?

And it is that just a few months after her breakup with singer Nicky Jam was announced, Aleska has aroused interest in many men related to the world of entertainment, although so far it has not been confirmed if the football star is the owner of your heart.

