Sports

Goodbye Leo, the Gritti bomber flew to the sky at the age of 47

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Provincial football, and not only, in mourning for the death, which took place on the night between Sunday and Monday 15 November at the age of 47, of Leonardo Gritti, the “bomber”, former footballer, among others, of Leffe, Monza, Trevigliese and Arzago.

Goodbye Leo. Provincial football, and not only, in mourning for the death, which took place on the night between Sunday and Monday 15 November at the age of 47, of Leonardo Gritti, the “bomber”, former footballer, among others, of Leffe, Monza, Trevigliese and Arzago and manager of clubs in Treviglio first and then in Arzago and Casirate. Leo, who leaves his parents and his brother Damiano, died in a room in the vegetative department of Rsa Cerruti in Capriate San Gervasio, where he had been a guest since 2012 following a heart attack that hit him at the end of an amateur tournament match summer organized on the US Arzago field. The funeral home was set up at the funeral home in via Terrracini in Treviglio (PIP area) while the funeral will be held on Tuesday 16 November, at 3.30 pm, again in Treviglio, at the sanctuary of the Madonna delle Lacrime, preceded at 3 pm by the recitation. of the rosary.

The news of Gritti’s death immediately made the rounds of the web: the list of messages of condolence was very long, starting from those of the US Arzago (“The most representative player of our club ever. You will be with us forever, bomber, and , your memory will always remain indelible “) and of Trevigliese (” Honored to have had among our members a player of similar talent and unparalleled sympathy “).

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Giampaolo Sampdoria, suicide without guarantees: the analysis

1 week ago

Dybala and Berrettini, show for the ATP finals

1 week ago

LIVE READINGS – Legia-Napoli 1-4 (10 ‘Emreli, 51’ Zielinski, 75 ‘Mertens, 79’ Lozano, 89 ‘Ounas): blue poker in Warsaw!

2 weeks ago

MotoGP, Grande Bagnaia: fifth consecutive pole, Portimao is his. Miller 2nd, Mir 3rd

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button