Goodbye Leo, the Gritti bomber flew to the sky at the age of 47

Provincial football, and not only, in mourning for the death, which took place on the night between Sunday and Monday 15 November at the age of 47, of Leonardo Gritti, the “bomber”, former footballer, among others, of Leffe, Monza, Trevigliese and Arzago.

Goodbye Leo. Provincial football, and not only, in mourning for the death, which took place on the night between Sunday and Monday 15 November at the age of 47, of Leonardo Gritti, the “bomber”, former footballer, among others, of Leffe, Monza, Trevigliese and Arzago and manager of clubs in Treviglio first and then in Arzago and Casirate. Leo, who leaves his parents and his brother Damiano, died in a room in the vegetative department of Rsa Cerruti in Capriate San Gervasio, where he had been a guest since 2012 following a heart attack that hit him at the end of an amateur tournament match summer organized on the US Arzago field. The funeral home was set up at the funeral home in via Terrracini in Treviglio (PIP area) while the funeral will be held on Tuesday 16 November, at 3.30 pm, again in Treviglio, at the sanctuary of the Madonna delle Lacrime, preceded at 3 pm by the recitation. of the rosary.

The news of Gritti’s death immediately made the rounds of the web: the list of messages of condolence was very long, starting from those of the US Arzago (“The most representative player of our club ever. You will be with us forever, bomber, and , your memory will always remain indelible “) and of Trevigliese (” Honored to have had among our members a player of similar talent and unparalleled sympathy “).