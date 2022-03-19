Goodbye Livia Brito! Camila Sodi shows off her little waist in a tight tennis uniform: PHOTOS

Camila Sody is the new celebrity who shows off her waist with a tight tennis uniform. “Today I lost 6-0 but I looked spectacular. You have to focus on the positive, friends, ”says the actress’s post.

The actress He uploaded the photo in a white tennis uniform and sunglasses, also holding a tennis racket from behind and with his hands raised.

The photos They also show a racket on the floor and in the last image he appears in an attack position to face his opponent in the sport.

Camila Sodi and her hobbies in sports

The users of social networks quickly related tennis as the physical activity performed to have an impact body. Thalía’s niece shows that she inherited her aunt’s body and her publication already has more than 103 thousand likes.

Through Instagram, Camila Sodi has shared part of her secrets of beauty and sympathy. She also invites users to take care of her body and mind in order to give tips to improve health.

A few weeks ago he also surprised his followers in networks with a topless photo. In this way, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

He is currently living in Spain due to a new project and one of her most recent productions was the Luis Miguel series, produced by Netflix in which she played Isabella Camil.

