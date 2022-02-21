‘Goodbye Love’? Belinda would forget Christian Nodal with this UFC fighter

Mexico City.- It seems that Belinda I would sing to him Goodbye Love to the famous singer of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodalbecause they affirm that the actress already I would have forgotten with a handsome fighter from the UFCbecause a photo circulates next to it at an event.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

How will it be remembered, Nodal through his account Instagram revealed that for some time, he and Belinda had decided to end their commitment by mutual agreement, almost two years after falling in love in Aztec TVafter which thousands of rumors were unleashed, such as that she wanted to scam him with four million dollars, or that he was unfaithful to her.

Now, a week after the announcement was released, both continue to talk, because he brought up the topic We Are No Longer or We Will Be, and allegedly she responded with Mentiras Cab…, which he launched last Saturday the 20th. February.

Instagram @chamonic3

But, not only the supposed war of songs has them on everyone’s lips, because the photo of the ex-coach of The voice with a very handsome wrestler UFCin which he is seen with a big smile when hugging her.

Although many fans point out that it is his “next victim”, the Instagram account of Chamonix He says that this image is from a long time ago and he did not understand why the fighter had shared it now.

These are some comments on social networks. Internet

Source: Instagram @chamonic3