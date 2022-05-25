Goodbye Love! Christian Nodal now covered all Belinda’s tattoos

Now all trace of Belinda on Christian Nodal’s skin was forgotten. The ink served for the Mexican singer-songwriter to show his love for the artist, but it also worked to cover any trace of the relationship, since the interpreter of Bottle after bottle has been gradually removing the tattoos that he had done in honor of his now ex-girlfriend

This weekend Christian Nodal presented two concerts in Costa Rica, both at the National Stadium, and in the rest time between one and the other, the Aztec visited a tattoo studio to erase the last design he had in the name of Belinda on his body. , specifically the one that said “Utopía” (the name of a Belinda album) that she had on her forehead.

In a photograph published by the newspaper El Universal de México, Nodal is seen with the trace of a flower just where the tattoo that said Utopia was located. In the image, the artist posed accompanied by two of the tattoo artists from the Samsara studio, from Costa Rica.

Identified on Instagram as Christian and Catalina (a tattoo girl), in the studio’s profile they both published stories of the work they did on the singer’s skin. Apparently and according to the stories of the studio, the man was in charge of making the flower on Nodal’s forehead and the little artist made a design on one of her hands.

Nodal’s tattoos in honor of Belinda have given much to talk about, since since they began their relationship it was known (and seen) that the singer had shown his love for Beli with ink. Among the designs, the singer’s eyes stood out on her chest; her name on the side of her face; her number four on one of her hands and the word “Utopia” on her forehead.

When Nodal sang in San Carlos, at the beginning of this 2022, it transpired that he had covered the word Beli that he had behind his ear and changed the letters to the symbols of the playing cards.

Costa Rican fans met Nodal

During a visit to Costa Rica, several Nodal fans had the opportunity to meet the artist in person. This happened moments before Nodal had his tattoo session at Samsara.

The Tiktok user Fio Reds was one of those who was able to greet the Mexican artist and be photographed with him. As proof of her affair, she posted on her TikTok account a story of how she managed to find Nodal’s whereabouts and how he went looking for him.

In the video you can see when Christian leaves the tattoo studio to kindly greet a group of followers, he took photos with them and even had the detail of singing a song for them.