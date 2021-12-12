Goodbye Manolo, great hero of our sport

Manolo Santana for us old fans means Nicola Pietrangeli. Like Monzon for Benvenuti. The black beast of our idol.

Santana is gone, aged 83, a great tennis player of the sixties and, in fact, Nick’s historic opponent, which he defeated twice at Roland Garros in epic finals, in 1961 and 1964, and our champion had won in ’59 and ’60, enchanting Paris with his beautiful game made of precision and great flying moves.

But Manolo was perhaps more complete than Nick, strong in everything, with that fighting spirit typical of the Spaniards that will be seen a little later in Manolo Orantes and – we are nowadays – in Rafa Nadal. Santana also proved to be very good on grass, winning at Wimbledon in ’66 (our very blurred memory of children) against the American Ralston in three sets: a Spaniard accustomed to clay was imposed on the green of Wimbledon, hunting territory of Australians and Americans!

He failed to win Davis, his Spain lost twice in the final against the very strong Australia of those times. But returning to the rivalry with Pietrangeli, it must be said that the grueling duels on the field then left room for a great friendship, according to a dictate of an era that no longer exists.

A great champion, Manolo Santana, a hero of our sport.