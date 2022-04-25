Goodbye Martino, they did not wait for the World Cup and they already have their replacement in the Tri

Gerardo Martino could not lead the Mexican team

The Mexican National Team will have several friendly matches ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup; however, the greatest concern is in the health status of Gerardo Martino, who did not receive a medical discharge to be able to make the trip to Orlando and will play the game against Guatemala.

According to TUDN, if the conditions of the Argentine coach do not improve, the Mexican Football Federation would look for alternatives. Regarding the technical direction, initially who would take the course of the selection would be Gerardo Martino’s technical assistant, Jorge Theiler.

If Gerardo Martino’s health does not improve on the eve of the World Cup, Jorge Theiler would remain as the official coach of the Mexican National Team, taking into account that he meets the requirements to take charge of the team.

What disease does Gerardo Martino have in his eye?

Gerardo Martino suffers from a retinal detachment in his right eye, which is why he underwent surgery in February. According to medical studies, he must remain in recovery for at least 3 months without getting on a plane, which is why he cannot make the trip with the Mexican team.

