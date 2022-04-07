Sports

Goodbye Martino, they did not wait until the World Cup and there would be a new DT for 2022

The FMF would consider a new DT
The FMF would consider a new DT

The health status of Gerardo Martino He has him in uncertainty regarding his position within the Mexican team. In that sense, Tata would not have insurance for the position and due to the issue of his illness, his continuity is not assured.

According to Sancadilla’s report, the FMF fears a disaster in Martino’s health because the eye problem is complicated. In that sense, louis yon It is already paving the way to have a new coach by 2022.

According to the source, the coach Ricardo Ferretti He would have the conditions to join the national team and thus have the opportunity to shake up the locker room of the Mexican team, to try to put a ship that was distorted, with the attitudes of the sacred cows, in a good port.

What does Luisa do to please Ferretti?

The director of the FMF considered one of Ferretti’s proposals to convince him, that Mexico can return to America Cup, For this reason, the issue of a potential return of El Tri is already being managed, something that Ferretti, in Azteca Deportes, requested as the first point.

