Goodbye Martino, they uncover that for health reasons I could not go to the World Cup, there is already a plan B ready

Martino could not lead El Tri, there is plan B

April 12, 2022 11:19 a.m.

Gerardo Martino surprise and uncover that the coach of the national squad would receive the worst news for him, but the best news for Mexico, since this could put an end to his management, full of controversy and above all doubts in the functioning of the Tri.

According to the Sniper’s report, Gerardo Martino, due to medical recommendations, cannot travel or take a late flight, due to the problems he is experiencing with his eye, which would prevent him from being a coach in the Qatar World Cup.

This health setback would cause the strategist to actually put his resignation on the table and thus, El Tri enlists plan B with which he can face the World Cup and it is not Miguel Herrera, although Piojo himself was a candidate.

Which coach says yes to El Tri and is ready to take on the challenge?

Ricardo Ferretti, In an interview for Azteca Deportes, he already said yes to the Mexican national team. Thus, the Tuca could be the plan B of the Mexican team.

