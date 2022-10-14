Goodbye miniskirts! It’s time for long denim skirts

the short skirts they’ve dominated style trends for what seems like forever, already several seasons where bare legs and cropped hemlines have been the stars, yet designers have stepped up and moved away from minimal hemlines .

yes by mentioning long denim skirts images of celebrities like Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind, you are on the wrong track. This season is all about sleek, fitted styles that are made to make anyone look great, regardless of body type.

The big comeback of long denim skirts

Every season, designers seduce us with new ways to wear jeans and denim jackets with which it is worth dreaming, but in recent parades everything revolves around the skirts that look good at any age. The best models seen in the collections of Spring-Summer 2023 They were the denim ones that brushed the ground, thus lengthening the body and, therefore, stylizing the figure.

Masha Popova Spring-Summer 2023. Shane Anthony Sinclair/BFC/Getty Images. Stefan Cooke Spring-Summer 2023. Victor Virgil/Getty Images.

While most of the runways were pristine (meaning post-show dirt on the skirts was minimal), Balenciaga offered us an apocalyptic mud pit. So you can guess what the look of denim skirts dark at the end of the show, which was definitely a nod to how our skirts look in real life after a day of walking it down the street.

Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2023. Gonrunway.com. MM6 Maison Margiela Spring-Summer 2023. Gorunway.com.

As long as you avoid muddy terrain, you can willingly adopt the longer styles like the high waist maxi skirt from Burberry, as well as the avant-garde skirts we saw in collections from brands like MM6 Maison Margiela and GCDS.

For their part, Masha Popova and Stefan Cooke have also introduced us to frilly versions and the latter even showed us textured, genderless styles that look great with sweatshirts, knitwear and jackets.