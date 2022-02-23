Goodbye Movistar Fusion? New rates would arrive with alarm, health, insurance or flexible tele

Fusión was launched in 2012 as a bundle of convergent services for fixed and mobile telephony, mobile broadband, fixed Internet access and pay television. Its arrival on the market ended up causing a mirror effect on other operators, who began to launch similar convergent rates.

As Antonio Lorenzo explains in elEconomista, Telefónica is “in the analysis phase of the different options, including a new corporate identity for the future ‘marketplace’ heir to ‘Fusion'”. The Spanish company is studying the incorporation of a series of vertical businesses unrelated to connectivity in future packages, both for Movistar customers and for those who are not.

While waiting to know the fiscal data for 2021, which will be released next Thursday, it is known that Movistar’s convergent clients have decreased by 3%, with a loss of 43,000 private clients in the third quarter of 2021, while Those of Fusion Companies grew by 9%. The flight of individuals could be one of the reasons that have led the operator to seek a revitalization of the formula that makes it more difficult to make the decision to unsubscribe from the company if it in turn has more contracted services.

Pay television will also continue to form part of the renewal of Fusión, although predictably with a more flexible and open approach than the current one and with the arrival of individualized television events, excluded from the current bundling of Movistar Plus+ audiovisual content.

More vertical businesses

Movistar’s current service offering already has several additional lines of business underway, completely or partially removed from connectivity, such as alarms, health, energy, connected car and finance.

One of the most successful services has been that of Movistar Prosegur Alarmas. which has grown by more than 100,000 clients since its launch in 2021. Another successful convergent business has been the telemedicine service Movistar Healthwhich already exceeds 50,000 customers.

Another service with plenty of room for growth is Movistar Carcar connectivity service with 20 GB of data so as not to consume data from your mobile rate, calls to 112 in the event of an accident, search for fines assigned to your license plate, statistics on the way the vehicle is driven or GPS navigation .

In addition, work has also begun on finance and insurance. On the one hand, Movistar Money It is an online loan of up to 7,000 euros for Movistar customers in which you receive the money in 24 or 48 hours and without paying an opening or maintenance fee. It has an optional payment protection insurance, which joins other available coverage such as insurance for mobile phones and tablets (from 1.01 euros per month) or other devices such as Smart TVs, smart watches or consoles (from 2.14 euros per month). month), as well as home insurance with Santa Lucía.