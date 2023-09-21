Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine: Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift together are the missing ingredient in the story of the actress’s divorce from Joe Jonas – Movie News

The English actress didn’t need to make statements of questionable ethics about her former partner in the media to get on the table

This morning we saw a non-love triangle that we weren’t expecting. Or at least not so soon. Despite the fallout from her recent divorce still emerging, Sophie Turner was spotted out with Taylor Swift last night. The singer has been enjoying her break for several days between one part of her international tour, spending time with friends like Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, model and artist Cara Delevingne and Laura Dern.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in 2016 when the Disney Factory-born singer wrote to her via private message on Instagram. Since then, and until a few weeks ago, the relationship between them was getting stronger and stronger A wonderful marriage in France, two daughters and a recent move to Miami., However, rumors surfaced in early September that everything was doomed, which were soon confirmed and led to the Jonas Brothers attempting to destroy the public image of the person who was his partner and mother of his children. To create a narrative for the media that we are already tired of and that we don’t believe.





Apart from all this, or rather all this, what the courtship and marriage of the two artists left us with was Close-up of Taylor Swift with Joe JonasOne of his ex-girlfriends, who dumped him via a phone call that lasted approximately 27 seconds, a topic about which he spoke openly on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, and which he admitted to in 2019, And about which she wrote her iconic song sir absolutely fine, It’s true that this is something that had already happened when he was dating Swift’s close friend Gigi Hadid and she was dating Calvin Harris, but with the presence of Sophie Turner, a swifty Admittedly, it got intense. Another little thing that makes him seem cooler than he really is.





For all this, the date between the two young women is so relevant, and they would probably have taken advantage of the opportunity. Imagine what it must have been like to have that dinner and more drinks than possible, and why not say it’s why he’s the hero. game of Thrones And X-Men: Dark Phoenix Of strike the table with authority without any sound After all, Joe Jonas has tried to achieve everything through the media with his communications team.

What awaits us after this? Well, in addition to knowing the announcement of the songs that will eventually be part of the singer’s next album, 1989: Taylor’s versionPerhaps this is a good time to watch the English actress star in one of Swift’s following video clips, because it won’t be missed if she asks. add a little spice,