“Goodbye my Nicaragua!” Writes a Nicaraguan priest after going into exile

Nicaraguan priest Uriel Vallejos reported this Sunday that he left Nicaragua, a month after police officers forcibly entered the parish he directed, and where he was held, in order to seize the equipment of a radio station closed by the authorities.

“Goodbye, my Nicaragua! It hurts to breathe in the front country,” wrote Vallejos, pastor of the Divina Misericordia church, in the Nicaraguan municipality of Sébaco (north), in a message from the United States, where he arrived after leaving for ” blind spots” of Nicaragua.

On Twitter, the priest shared a message saying goodbye to Nicaragua with a “See you soon my beautiful country of lakes and volcanoes,” and also asked not to leave Bishop Rolando Álvarez alone, arrested since August 19 by the Government. chaired by Sandinista Daniel Ortega, allegedly for being subversive, although no evidence has been offered.

“I hope with hope that we do not leave Monsignor Rolando Álvarez alone, our bishop who has sacrificed himself for our country,” urged the religious.

Vallejos called for “unity” and not to negotiate with the authorities, because “people do not negotiate, because they are not things.”

“We expect the prompt release of my bishop, priests, seminarians and laity. It is time to show which side we are on, the side of truth or comfort,” he said.

Likewise, he asked Catholics not to accommodate “to silence, survival and negotiations,” because, he insisted, “freedom and life should not be negotiated.”

“Blessings to all until the return to liberation lands. Long live free Nicaragua!” he concluded.

HE WAS LOCKED IN A PARISH

At the beginning of August, Vallejos and his collaborators were locked up in the grounds of the temple, located 101 kilometers north of Managua, when a group of police officers entered by force at night to seize the equipment of a radio station that was closed in the mornings. authorities.

The Sandinista government, through the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Post Office (Telcor), has ordered in the last month the closure of 9 Catholic stations that belonged to the diocese of Matagalpa (north), led by Bishop Álvarez, one of the most strong critics of President Ortega.

The arrest of Bishop Álvarez and 7 other priests is the most recent chapter in a particularly convulsive last year for the Catholic Church of Nicaragua with the Government of Ortega, who has branded the leaders as “coup plotters” and “terrorists.”

This year, the Sandinista government expelled from the country the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag and 18 nuns from the Missionaries of Charity order, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

It has also imprisoned 7 priests, shut down 9 Catholic radio stations and pulled 3 Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

The Police have also entered by force and raided a parish, prevented parishioners from receiving the Eucharist inside the temple and besieged other priests in their churches, among others.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

The Catholic community represents 58.5% of the 6.6 million inhabitants of Nicaragua, according to the latest national census.