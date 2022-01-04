goodbye Naples in June, the announcement in a few days

For the striker, a five and a half year contract and a salary of 15 million euros per season including bonuses

Also defined the last details between Lorenzo Insigne and Toronto: the attacker, expiring of the contract with the Naples, will move to MLS from July and has signed a contract in a hotel in Rome five and a half years with a maxi-salary of 11.5 million euros net per season plus 4.5 bonuses linked to individual statistics (goals and appearances). Announcement expected on January 8th.

A painful farewell but which for some weeks had seemed inevitable given that De Laurentiis had not gone beyond the € 3.5 million plus one bonus offer for the renewal: figures far from the Canadian ones but also from the request that the entourage of the blue captain had leaked to fulfill the dream of ending his career in Naples (about 6 million).

Insigne had always made it known that, in case of farewell from Naples, he would have chosen a team that had never made him face the Azzurri and in the case of Toronto it can only happen in a friendly match. Serie A is therefore preparing to say goodbye to another of its champions, and from next year Mancini will also have to evaluate whether to continue calling him into the national team or not.