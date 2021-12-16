goodbye Naples, sing and jump with the fans
Those 12 minutes played against Leicester in Europa League on December 9th they will remain the last of Kostas’ blue history Manolas, now a former player of the Naples. A lightning farewell, his, anticipated only by the airport checks that announced his departure for Greece yesterday. A trip authorized for “personal reasons” which in fact existed, but concerned precisely his passage, indeed his return to theOlympiacos where he played between 2012 and 2014. The club and especially the fans welcomed him with open arms and he did not hesitate to pose with the red and white scarf and touch his heart, hopping on choirs for which of course he does not need translation . The purchase amount is approx three million plus one bonus.
Manolas, official press release from Napoli
The Greek club made his arrival official with several videos posted on social profiles, Napoli did so with an official note: “SSC Napoli announces that it has reached an agreement for the sale of Konstantinos Manolas’ sports performances to Olympiacos. The same will be formalized and will become effective with the opening of the market window of January 2022“.
Manolas’ numbers with Rome and Naples
Manolas, in his thirties, had long wanted to return to his homeland to end his career there. In Italy he made 206 appearances, eight goals and six assists with the Roma shirt (from the 2014/15 season to the 2018/19 season) and 75 appearances, four goals and an assist for Napoli, where he arrived in July 2019 , rated well 36 million.