goodbye Naples, sing and jump with the fans

Those 12 minutes played against Leicester in Europa League on December 9th they will remain the last of Kostas’ blue history Manolas, now a former player of the Naples. A lightning farewell, his, anticipated only by the airport checks that announced his departure for Greece yesterday. A trip authorized for “personal reasons” which in fact existed, but concerned precisely his passage, indeed his return to theOlympiacos where he played between 2012 and 2014. The club and especially the fans welcomed him with open arms and he did not hesitate to pose with the red and white scarf and touch his heart, hopping on choirs for which of course he does not need translation . The purchase amount is approx three million plus one bonus.