Goodbye Petrol and diesel engines: Italy has decided

After the Cop26 in Glasgow, in which Italy had not signed the final document on the stop to the production of heat engines in Europe, there was a turning point with the announcement of the Interministerial Committee for the Ecological Transition. Which keeps the alternatives to pure electricity open – from hydrogen to biofuels – but aligns itself with the thermal ‘phase out’ by 2035. So here is what Italy has decided for mass mobility in the near future.

The turning point of the Cite

Del Cite, the Inter-ministerial Committee for Ecological Transition, is made up of the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Minister of Sustainable Mobility Enrico Giovannini. The body therefore “defined the timing of replacement of vehicles with internal combustion engines, deciding, in line with most advanced countries, that the phase out of new cars with internal combustion engines must take place by 2035, while for vans and light commercial transport vehicles by 2040 “, announces the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Decarbonization

In this process, explains Il Mite, “it is necessary to implement all the functional solutions for the decarbonisation of transport in a logic of ‘technological neutrality’ thus enhancing not only electric vehicles but also the potential ofhydrogen, as well as recognizing, for the transition, the essential role of biofuels, in which Italy is building a cutting-edge domestic supply chain. As far as niche manufacturers are concerned, specific measures could possibly be evaluated with the European Commission within the Community rules “.

Possible impact

The turning point could have significant impacts on a sector – that of automotive production – which in Italy, especially after World War II, was a driving force for the entire national economy, but which in the last 20 years has experienced ups and downs, culminating in the profound crisis caused by the pandemic.

The numbers of Anfia, the association of the Italian automotive supply chain, tell of a national production that grew from 2014 to 2017, going from 698 thousand units to 1.14 million, a phase followed by a decrease in 2018 of 7% to 1.06 million vehicles and again in the 2019 of 14% to 915 thousand.

Then, in 2020 the Covid led to a collapse of 15.1% compared to 2019, for a total of 777 thousand volumes, 67% destined for foreign markets. In particular, in 2020 the domestic production of cars amounted to 452 thousand units, 16.6% less than in 2019. To weigh, also the gradual farewell to diesel with a number of diesel cars produced in Italy that from 2016 to 2020 is decreased by 18 percentage points, going from 33% to 15% of the total domestic production, equal to a decrease in volumes of 70.8% in the five-year period.

During the period, the volume production of petrol cars also decreased by 33.8%, while there was a real drop in the production of methane cars (-77%), which fell below the 1% share. The volumes of LPG cars are also down, -52%, the share of which settles at around 2%. The electric and hybrid, which were not produced in 2016, have instead reached a share of respectively 3 and 14% of the total number of cars.

On the front commercial vehicles, on the other hand, 325,000 commercial vehicles, trucks and buses left the Italian factories in 2020, with a decrease of 13% compared to 2019, a production – explains Anfia – “decisive for employment and exports”. In particular, domestic bus production is almost zero: from an average annual production from 2000 to 2008 of almost 2,600 buses (it was over 5,700 in the previous decade), it has gone to just over 600 buses in the last three years 2018-2020. , “thanks to the post-2008 economic-financial crisis and the lack of state planning in determining the quality and quantity of Local Public Transport services”.