Goodbye Petrol and diesel engines: Italy has decided
After the Cop26 in Glasgow, in which Italy had not signed the final document on the stop to the production of heat engines in Europe, there was a turning point with the announcement of the Interministerial Committee for the Ecological Transition. Which keeps the alternatives to pure electricity open – from hydrogen to biofuels – but aligns itself with the thermal ‘phase out’ by 2035. So here is what Italy has decided for mass mobility in the near future.