Goodbye prof. Parra, Harry Potter of tennis

Italian tennis has lost its Harry Potter, at the same time doctor, fan, friend, tutor of many athletes to whom, over the years, in many years, and in many different sports, thanks to its magical machinery, it has returned a smile in a few minutes treating trauma, edema, ligament and muscle injuries, and even microfractures. Now his heart has given way and leaves a great void.

Pier Francesco Parra was not imposing, he was not bulky, on the contrary, he was characterized by his mustache and the aura of the savior, of the man of science, of one who knows and acts. And, we are sure, if he hadn’t been taken aback by fate, if he hadn’t been the patient himself, he would have instantly issued a sure, dry, simple diagnosis, as he always did for everything and everyone, he would have immediately drawn a prognosis, he would mumble a solution to solve the problem.

This was Doctor Laser, a nickname he didn’t like but which he basically accepted, so much so that he used it in his autobiography. With the same pride with which he praised the marvelous performance of the machines he built with his own hands and then took care and perfected and always rearranged himself, very jealous and at the same time protective as if they were his own children. Because, in his field, Pier Francesco was a genius.