Goodbye Reflex: EOS-1D X Mark III will be the last produced by Canon

In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, the CEO of Canon Fujio Mitarai has confirmed that the EOS-1D X Mark III will be the last SLR camera produced by the company. All efforts will be directed towards the Mirrorless system.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

The first EOS-1 model is dated 1989. After 32 long years (33 if we consider that that first model was presented at the beginning of the year), this story comes to an end: in 2020 the EOS-1D X Mark III was presented, a camera that now, officially, can be considered the last. Professional SLR from Canon production. “Market needs are rapidly shifting towards Mirrorless cameras. In line with this, we are constantly shifting the public’s attention to this segment “. These are the words of the CEO Fujio Mitarai in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun a few days ago.

Fujio Mitarai, Canon CEO (center)

In over 30 years the EOS-1 system has seen great changes. Events that coincide with the history of photography: from analog to digital, from Reflex to Mirrorless. And everyone has seen the same discussions generate: we can equate the maxim “Digital will never break through” to its modern counterpart “Mirrorless will not replace Reflex”. History repeats itself, always.

Just on Christmas Eve, in the list of the best cameras of 2021, we wrote: “there are no Reflex .. and, to be honest, I think there will never be more. I really think that the last major camera will remain the EOS-1D X Mark III that I mentioned in the 2020 list as a technological miracle. Canon and Nikon were the latest brands to produce them and both this year have put a tombstone on the mirror system with their new professional Mirrorless models, in all respects perfect in terms of reliability, longevity and vision. Basically, the Mirrorless have officially supplanted the Reflex, with all due respect to those who have always thought that it would never happen. “

This news does not catch us unprepared, we always thought that this moment would come. Sooner or later. What is certain is that when things become official they always have a great effect. So, as always when it comes to a final chapter: thank you.