Goodbye restrictions by COVID-19 in Mexico? This says López-Gatell – El Financiero

Mexico could join the countries that, due to progress in vaccination, have decided to withdraw the restrictions established to contain COVID-19 infections or at least reduce them.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell reported this Tuesday that once the reduction stability of the cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus, prevention measures will begin to be more lax.

“We are in a very sustained reduction in the pandemic, we want to reach the minimum point, minimum epidemic intensity, but we still want to observe a few more weeks than this reduction remains stableif this were the situation we could start recommend reducing the intensity of some measures”, advanced the official.

During the report of the Ministry of Health, encouraging figures were given since both the hospitalizations as deaths are down by 88 and 82 percent respectively, compared to the maximum numbers recorded in the second wave of COVID.

In addition, half of the entities in the country have remained without deaths until last week.

The proposed scenario encourages the government to consider in the coming days to relax the restrictive measures.

“As the epidemic begins to decline, it is already beginning to remove provisions in some stateswe must remember that we have always said that our interest in prevention measures has always been based on conviction,” said López-Gatell, who took the opportunity to congratulate Mexico City on its 100 percent vaccination coverage.

Progress in the National Vaccination Strategy

So far, 182 million 185 thousand 704 doses have been applied in 85.2 million people while 93 percent of these already have the complete scheme.

The general coverage is 90 percent throughout the countrywith variation in some states, but all have already exceeded 70 percent, the vast majority above 80 percent.

López-Gatell announced that this Monday 14 million doses were received from AstraZeneca that will be used as reinforcements for people who are lagging behind.