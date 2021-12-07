Goodbye Samsung Mobile: the smartphone division merges with Samsung Electronics

In recent years, the contribution to the group’s profits generated by the smartphone segment has decreased Samsung thus decides to merge Samsung Mobile into Samsung Electronics, the subsidiary of consumer electronics, home appliances and audio and video products, and primarily TV. Own Jong-Hee Han, until now head of the TV division, will take over the “new” Samsung Electronics (SET Division), assuming the position of Vice President and co-CEO. Jong-Hee Han is recognized as having led Samsung to dominate the TV market for 15 consecutive years.

With the new structure, the CEOs of the Samsung group go from three to two. The other new co-CEO is Kyung Kye-hyun, former CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, who is now taking the lead in what is fast becoming Samsung’s most important business, the semiconductor and component division of Samsung Device Solutions. The new organizational change, the most important since 2017, reflects Samsung’s new goals: to create an ecosystem of more integrated consumer products on the one hand, to become the world’s number one processor. Samsung previously announced its aspiration to wrest the scepter from TSMC by 2030 by investing something like $ 150 billion in its semiconductor division.