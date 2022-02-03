“Goodbye Sarri with the clause”

The January market has cracked relations between Maurizio Sarri and the Lazio management

Aware that a very complicated market for his would have already been starting Lazio, probably not even in his worst predictions Maurizio Sarri however, he would have expected that among the objectives indicated to the property not even one would arrive at the deadline of January 31st.

Liquidity index or not, the Tuscan coach is clearly disappointed by the lack of adjustments requested from the ds Tare to reinforce his Lazio In the month of january. From many quarters, especially in the last few days, there is talk of alleged discontent on the part of the same Sarri towards the president Claudio Lotito. In this regard, the journalist Furio Hearths revealed some important background linked to the contract that binds the former Napoli and Juventus coach to the Biancoceleste team, hypothesizing one of the possible end-of-season scenarios.

Speaking on the frequencies of ‘Radio Punto Nuovo’, Hearths warned fans of the Lazio about a possible early divorce with respect to the contractual deadline: “Lotito-Sarri? I have always been very opposed to contract extensions, especially to coaches I would make annual contracts because we see Genoa paying four coaches today. In football, when things don’t go well, you chase away the coach, everyone does it. In the case of Sarri, with the latest market disappointments that Lotito has given him, he will not stay at Lazio for long ”.

To support this thesis, there would be according to the same Hearths a clause agreed upon his arrival on the Biancoceleste bench: “He has a contract for another two years but also has a clause that frees him in the event of a foreign call. In my opinion with his agent he will be looking around and probably he will not renew “.

Antonio Siragusano