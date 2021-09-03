goodbye short hair, now she has very long and afro braids

Rihanna changed her look for summer 2021 and revealed it on social media, posing in underwear for her brand Savage X Fenty. The pop star appeared super sensual in a lilac outfit and sported some brand new afro-style maxi braids.

Rihanna she is now a successful entrepreneur and, although she has not finally said goodbye to music, she has taken a temporary break to devote herself to fashion. He founded an underwear brand, his name is Savage X Fenty and in a few years it has achieved a certain notoriety. The fashion shows are bold and provocative, the garments proposed are sensual and inclusive, the collections launched are always “on the spot” in terms of trends: in short, Riri seems to have found his way from a professional point of view. Not infrequently she has personally become the testimonial of the lines, not hesitating to pose in sexy and transparent lingerie. In the last few hours he has done it again, also revealing the new and exclusive hair look that will characterize his summer 2021.

Rihanna’s new hairstyle

We left her with a bold pixie cut on one of the most coveted covers in the world and today we find it in a new version on her lingerie brand’s account. Rihanna posed in lingerie for Savage X Fenty and did it with a brand new look. She said goodbye to very short hair with side shaves and, using some very long extensions, she showed off some afro-style micro braids. On the sides of the neck he wears them in the French style, therefore attached to the head, while for the rest he keeps them loose, so as to make them fall flowing on the shoulders. Will the singer be able to transform her hairstyle into the hair trend to follow in the summer? The only certain thing at the moment is that afro braids are ideal for those who want to say goodbye to plates and brushes, so as to enjoy the holidays in style without suffering the heat struggling with elaborate folds.

Rihanna poses in lingerie

To reveal the new hair look Rihanna has seen fit to pose in underwear, igniting her social profiles. She once again became the testimonial of Savage X Fenty and didn’t hesitate to show off her screaming body wearing a semi-transparent lavender outfit. She paired an underwire bra with high-cut, high-waisted briefs, letting herself be immortalized in profile and with the tattoo on her side in view. Beyond the braids, a bold fiery red lipstick and a flashy diamond-encrusted choker necklace complete the look. In short, the pop star may have reduced public appearances to a minimum, but apparently every time she comes back with Instagram she does it “with a bang”.