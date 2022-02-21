Goodbye Solari, Azcárraga can’t take it anymore and has the new DT of America ready

The new DT of America at the request of Emilio Azcárraga

February 20, 2022 6:25 p.m.

After the defeat in the Azteca stadium at the hands of Pachuca, the directive of America It is clear to him that the players are not aligned with Santiago Solari and his departure would be almost a fact. Half a week before Mazatlán he would have already made his position available.

The slogan was to recover the victory at home, but Pachuca dominated them and once again the azulcrema team was undaunted by the rival. Santiago Solari He has lost his way and everything indicates that they do not want the Argentine coach. Measures would be taken in Coapa.

Emilio Azcarraga wants to support Santiago Solari as much as possible, but if the results endanger the classification to the league, the Argentine DT would leave and take over Diego Ramirezsports director of the Nest.

America would look for a new coach in the summer

The board of directors of America does not want to anticipate hiring to hire a coach, therefore, it would leave Diego Ramirez until the closing of the Closing and from there look for the one who would be the replacement for Santiago Solari.

