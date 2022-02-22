Goodbye Solari, Azcárraga goes for Larcamón and would already have a date of arrival in America

Emilio Azcárraga loves Nicolás Larcamón and would already have an arrival date in America

February 21, 2022 9:30 p.m.

On America the communion between Santiago Solari and the players has been broken, the azulcrema board is analyzing the arrival of a new coach and everything points to the fact that it would be Nicolás Larcamón, as revealed by Mediotiempo.

The Argentine coach has not renewed with Puebla so he would arrive as a free agent and according to the source he would be happy to join a big club. Emilio Azcárraga would aim to hire Nicholas Larcamon.

The drawback would be that Nicholas Larcamon would arrive for the next tournament since he cannot lead two teams in the same competition, so the America board has no intention of removing Santiago Solari until the closing of the Clausura.

Azcárraga wants to convince Larcamón to sign for America

With the idea of ​​convincing Nicholas LarcamonEmilio Azcárraga would be offering a better salary to the Argentine DT, in addition to opening the door for him to go to the Mexican team if Gerardo Martino He leaves office after the World Cup.

