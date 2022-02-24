Goodbye Solari? They are the technicians who could replace the DT of America







Photo: Jose Luis Melgarejo | mexsport

The continuity of Santiago Solari in front of the America is in doubt. The eliminations in the quarterfinals in their first two tournaments and the disastrous start in Clausura 2022 do not keep the Águilas board calm, who would already be looking for a replacement.

Nicholas Larcamonis the great goal of America, however, it is impossible for the Eagles to reach this tournament, so they would have to wait for the Clausura 2022 to end, and convince them with a good project.

The journalist Rubén Rodríguez assured that in the program La Última Nombre that if Solari they have not stopped him from Coapa is because the main options are occupied: «Solari has not been removed because plan ‘A’ is directing Uruguay, plan ‘B’ is directing Necaxa and plan ‘C’ is directing Uruguay. Roosters,” he confessed.

In this way it is understood that in addition to Larcamón, Diego Alonso, Jaime Lozano and even Hernán Cristante they are options that interest in America.

The next game will be vital for Solari, a defeat against Cougars in CU he could end his era in America, since, according to various media, there are other options to replace the former Real Madrid coach.

One of the main options is Victor Manuel Vucetich. King Midas is one of the most successful coaches in Mexico and his league titles with Tecos, Pachuca and Rayados, with whom he also won three Concacaf championships, are good credentials to assume as coach of America.

Another of the coaches on the Eagles’ radar is Robert Dante Siboldichampion with Santos, is a man who is not afraid of challenges, willing to take on challenges like the one represented by America.

Jose Manuel de la Torre it also sounds to get to Coapa. Chepo has been champion of the Liga MX three times and despite his gray period with the Mexican National Team, he is a good option to replace Santiago Solari.

