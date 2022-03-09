Goodbye Televisa: After 15 years on the air, Galilea Montijo “resigns” and confirms a project outside of “Hoy”

Mexico City.- After rumors of his resignation and a possible divorcethe driver of today program, Galilea Montijochange the morning forums from Televisa after 15 years on the air for a new project in which it appears unrecognizable.

And it is that as will be remembered, a few weeks ago, in the program history in historyconducted by Luis Magana, Aurora Valle and claudia de icazacommented that the producer of Today andrea rodriguez would leave to be replaced by Alexis Nunez.

As is known, Alexis has never had a good relationship with Galilea, who at the time they claimed had one foot in Univisionbecause presumably he would go to United States.

Even the YouTube channel chacaleo reported that the Guadalajarans did not like this news at all, so she would be willing to resign from Hoy so as not to have to work with Núñez again, who was already her boss in TV life.

Galilea puts her resignation on the table after the arrival of the new producer… Alexis hates Galilea Montijo and she already said she would not work with him again,” they assured.

Although this was not confirmed and she denied leaving Today At least in this 2022, now Galilea reappears in a new project. Tapatia made a promo for the series Killer womenwhich will re-release its three seasons.

are you leaving Televisa? No, actually the broadcast of the series will be on the pay channel unicableowned by Televisa, starting next March 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Galilea acted in an episode in the second season, originally broadcast in 2009, with Ana Brenda Contreras and patty christmaswho gave life to ‘The Garridos, greedy‘, so from jail, the woman from Guadalajara appears with a deck of cards and says:

Do you remember me? Am Lorraine Garrido, and more than 10 years ago for betting on greed my sisters and I lost our freedom. Relive it with me, only on Unicable,” she says in the clip.

