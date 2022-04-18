Goodbye Televisa: After 21 years in ‘Hoy’ and scandal, Andrea Legarreta leaves them; he is his replacement

Mexico City.- After 21 years being part of the program Today and being involved in a tremendous scandal with her husband, the famous and much loved presenter, Andrea Legarretajust told him goodbye to the morningand he is the actor of Televisa what was his replacement.

The morning show of the San Ángel company premiered in 1998, in which the cast included Talina Fernandez and Legarreta, however, between 2000 and 2002 he was out of the program, so he is 21 years old in it and not 23, as he should be.

But, on the morning of this Monday, April 18, the famous wife of Erik Rubingave much to talk about in his absence from the morning of the San Ángel company, amid rumors of lawsuits with his colleagues for allegedly betraying her and releasing the video of him being very affectionate with a member of kabah.

As will be remembered, last Tuesday, April 5, the singer of Happy went viral due to the fact that a video began to circulate in which he appears together with Quijano Celerylooking very caramelized in full concert of the 90’s Pop Tourthey even almost kissed on the lips, which kept him and his wife in the middle of the scandal.

Although andrea rodriguez and the rest of the cast did not speak about Legarreta’s absence, it is believed that this is because she is on vacation with her husband and two daughters, Little girl Y Mia Rubinby European countries.

On the other hand, Yurem Rojas Y Moses Munoz They were the handsome and well-liked actors who took Andrea’s place, appearing very lively and happy along with the rest of the cast, since this is not the first time they have appeared as guest conductors.

Source: Instagram @programahoy