Goodbye Televisa: After ‘abusing’ surgeries, host renounces exclusivity and debuts on TV Azteca

Mexico City.- A beloved actor and host, who was criticized for allegedly abuse surgeries and decided give up your exclusivity on Televisawould be confirmed as the host of a new reality show in the competition, Aztec TV.

This is Adrián Uribe, who spent his entire career on Televisa on shows like Humor is… The Comedians, La Hora Pico, La Parody, Programa Hoy and 100 Mexicans Saidin addition to transform into a woman for various skits and play the funny character from ‘The Vitor‘.

Uribe also participated in telenovelas like like you there are not twohowever, announced exclusively for windowing of TV Azteca that he had decided to resign his contract in the San Angel TV and went on tour outside of Mexico with Adal Ramones.

After he almost lost his life a few years ago and it was rumored that did not run out of exclusivity because he allegedly had a debt with the television station after being hospitalized, now they report that Adrián would debut in Ajusco as a driver.

After admitting that he has made several surgeries to preserve his physique and has been accused by users of abuse the scalpelnow Uribe would host a new dance reality show that would arrive on TV Azteca in the second quarter of 2022 called dancing with the stars.

After rumors that he had been seen in meetings with executives, it is the reporter Gabriel Cuevas from Spectacular Formula who confirms this information and reveals that the dance reality show is already working on the preproductionin addition to revealing a possible judge.

The Azteca dance reality show is working on pre-production and Cristián de la Fuente’s name sounds to be one of the judges. He was in the Telemundo reality show, the scenery is going to be quite similar,” said Gabriel Cuevas.

Regarding the arrival of Adrián Uribe, he also confirmed that the actor is in talks with the television station, which coincides with some interviews and exclusives that he has given to windowingprogram of Pati Chapoy.

They told me that yes, Adrián Uribe is the driver,” said Cuevas.

On the other hand, the YouTube channel Chacaleo reported that after being one of the darlings of Televisa, Uribe decided ‘betray’ executives and now it seeks to make a place for itself in the competition in the face of the company’s supposed ‘mean past’.

Considered one of the strong pillars of Televisa, until recently Uribe was requested by the television station for practically everything. Adrián was the one-man band of San Ángel (…) he could be seen all week on the Televisa signal, which affected him because his image was very worn out. ”

The channel reported that although Uribe was presumably fascinated at first, the public already believed that he was oversaturated, which is why he ended up being fired.

High command called Uribe and in a cruel and treacherous manner, he was notified that his exclusivity contract would no longer be renewed because his image was not as attractive to the public as it was already very worn out.

It is worth mentioning that although it was said that Uribe would work on a project with Televisa, as soon as that materializes, Uribe began the ‘Chavorrucos Tour’ by United States and soon, according to what has been reported, he would debut in Azteca.

This information remains as speculation, since neither the driver nor the television stations have confirmed it.

Source: Chacaleo YouTube channel, Spectacular Formula and Instagram @ventaneandouno and @adrianuribe