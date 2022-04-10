Goodbye Televisa: After asking for alms and coming out of the closet, actress resigns from ‘Hoy’ and returns to TV Azteca

Mexico City.- After shocking everyone come out of the closet and when it was revealed that he had been left out of the today programa controversial actress apparently returns to Aztec TV after having been there for 10 years and being fired some time ago.

It is about the controversial courteous lolitawho was nicknamed ‘the iron judge‘ on the Ajusco reality show, The academy. The also star of the musical theater was farewell of the television station and when the pandemic arrived, it was broke.

When the theater presentations stopped, the actress he lost his job and faced severe economic problems. He also went through tough times with his health and had to undergo a surgerywhich left her with a heavy debt.

Lolita had to resort to sell their goods to survive and even to ask for money through social networks. In her desperation for income, she even asked for a job in a bakery to wash toilets.

We don’t have to pay for electricity, gas, we bathe however it is, we eat whatever it is, with a roll (…) I was seeing that in a bakery they needed people to wash the bathrooms and all that, and I said well, to I can’t make bread, cashier, forget it, but I’m great at cleaning, I’m great at doing the chores,” she said.

After shocking everyone when he came out a few weeks ago, he confessed that he considers himself “queer and bisexual“, Lolita will no longer be part of the third season of The Stars Dance Todayreality show today program.

And it is that after Televisa opened the doors for her, apparently Lolita returns to the ranks of Ajusco to be a judge in The Academy 20 years, after confirming the return of reality after two years. It is also said that Adal Ramones would be the driver.

This was reported by the show specialist ‘La Comadrita’ through her Twitter account @LaComadritaOf2after there were rumors that the actress was in negotiations to return to the program.

Even this week he went ‘Latin Lover’ a Todaywho was also a judge in The Stars Dance Today and commented that they were barely in negotiations, although Galilea Montijo She said that she knew from a good source that she would not be able to be there.

We are negotiating with her, look,” Latin said, although Gali ended her illusions by saying: “I found out that she couldn’t”, “Don’t tell me… two weeks ago she said yes,” replied the former fighter.

Cortés had already been questioned about her return to TV Azteca, but she stated that there had been no rapprochement. In the same way, although she did not rule out returning, she did put her terms Well, he stated that he did not have a good time and “is not the same as 20 years ago”.

The only thing is that if there were to be a rapprochement, you have to put the pros and cons. I didn’t have a good time, the people there didn’t treat me very well. On the contrary, the same people on other shows were saying horrible things about me,” Lolita said a few weeks ago.

We will have to wait to see if this information is confirmed or if the negotiations do not materialize and this is part of a rumor.

