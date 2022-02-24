Goodbye Televisa: After declaring herself a lesbian and failing on TV Azteca, actress arrives at ‘VLA’ and sinks ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A famous actress and singer, who failed on TV Azteca and was acting in Televisaarrives at come the joy and deals a serious blow to the rating of the today programthe competition of your old company.

It is about the actress, athlete and singer Ximena Dugganwho rose to fame after participating in the reality show Aztec TV Survivor Mexicoin which she was a finalist, and has just been eliminated from Exathlon Mexico this past Sunday.

The 28-year-old Jalisco native is openly lesbian and until last year he had a relationship with a woman named Karina Canchola.

‘the duggy‘, as she is affectionately nicknamed, affirmed that from a very young age she knew that he liked womenbut it took a long time to admit it publicly and above all come out of the closet with his family.

That’s really how I was born, it wasn’t like ‘oh, I like girls’, simply since I can remember I was attracted to women (…) My family, my parents and my sister, the three of them are a walking love and even so Although I know they are open and everything, I was afraid to tell them, I was very afraid that this love would change,” he confessed.

After becoming better known on national television for disputing the triumph of Survivor Mexico with Lalo Urbina ‘The Inventor’Duggan debuted in Televisa and acted in the 40 and 20 seriesstarring Michelle Rodriguez and Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin.

In addition, it is known that she also made her debut as an actress participating in the third season of the telenovela without fear of the truth. However, he did not last long in the competition ranks as he returned to adjust to join the fifth season of Exathlon Mexico.

Although it was rumored that he would be in Warriors 2020 and 2021, this did not materialize. After joining Exathlon Mexicoin its edition all-starunfortunately it failed and was eliminated, so it had to leave the beaches of Dominican Republic.

Now that he is back in Mexico, Duggan returned to the TV Azteca morning forum to discuss the details of the reality show with macky gonzalez, who has been as a guest host in that section. Will it stay fixed?

It is still unknown, however, the public asks him to join the cast or at least the weekend version, so we will have to wait and find out if he signs as an exclusive talent or not.

