Goodbye Televisa: After kissing with an actor and 14 years on the air, dear driver is “out” of “Hoy”

Mexico City.- A famous driver, who has at least 14 years forming part of Televisaagain caused a tremendous stir because for the second consecutive day he did not go to work on the program Today.

This is the charismatic Mexican actor and comedian Paul Stanleywho in recent years has given much to talk about due to the Kisses what has happened with other men artists like lissard and Mannu Na.

A few months ago the model’s fiancé Joey Bernat shocked viewers because he and Raul ‘El Negro’ Araiza they planted a kiss in the mouth in full broadcast of the program On Air Members on unicable.

The reason? they loved each other reconcile to put an end to a prank war that ranged from painting obscene messages on the car to damaging it.

Watch from minute 4:40

Yesterday morning, Wednesday, March 16, ‘Polito’ again unleashed the concern of his followers because did not appear in the frame on Today like last Tuesday and neither he nor the production revealed the reason.

On this occasion, the morning show in San Ángel was only hosted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, ‘The Black’ AraizaAndrea Escalona, Tania Rincon and Arath de la Torre, since there was not even a guest host to replace Stanley.

So far it is unknown if Paul will return to the air this Thursday, March 17, since it is known that he is very busy and with a full work schedule due to the fact that the recordings of the second season of the series have already started losing the judgment where he is one of the protagonists.

In fact during the night, the producer Forest Memo He shared an image in which he shows that they were recording until late.

