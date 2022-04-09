Goodbye Televisa: After kissing with an actor and contempt for TV Azteca, the host leaves ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A controversial driver today programwho is 7 years old in the morning, leaves the forum of Televisa of urgency for a strong reason that was exhibited by his companions on the air.

Is about Paul Stanley, who suffered a ‘mischance’ in the air while eating when he went ‘craving’, for which he had to leave the forum of the today program in full broadcast this Friday, April 8.

The driver, who has caused controversy for his irreverent sense of humor, since he has kissed fellow actors or drivers as Raúl ‘El Negro’ Araiza, ‘El Borrego’ Nava, Lisardo, Manu Nna Y ‘The Donkey’ Van Rankin as a joke, he was carried away by the whim.

The son of paco stanley ate what seemed to be an apple enchilada in the middle of the program and ended up stained hands and face when they gave information about a note, which caused their classmates they will leave him in evidence live.

Please see the hands, see the baby’s hands and mouth,” they said Arath of the Tower and Raul Araiza.

“Get the 4-year-old some baby wipes,” she scoffed. Andrea Legarreta while Paul couldn’t even move so as not to stain anything, because he was covered in food. “Don’t you want a bib?” They asked between laughs.

Just at that moment, the driver who has been in the ranks of Televisa for more than 13 years, got up because he decided to go clean up: “I’m coming right now”, however, Galilea Montijo he stopped it arguing that he had to move on to the next note.

No, come, you have to work… well, go wash your hands,” he commented, repenting.

Only then was Paul able to leave the forum, although it was not for the entire program but only for the next few minutes, until he resolved the situation. Even in networks today program they evidenced it awkward moment and how did you have to leave Today of emergency.

As you may remember, Paul Stanley debuted in 2009 on Televisa in the melodrama chameleonsbut also participated in other telenovelas such as I am your master before making his driving debut and joining the Hoy program.

Currently he is also part of On Air Members for unicable Y losing judgment for The starsso it would be one of the darlings of the television station.

Although he is currently one of the most beloved, he himself confessed that he wanted to enter Aztec TV where his father worked before his death, however, this television station contempt completely and did not even let him deliver papers.

Source: Twitter @programa_hoy and Instagram @paulstanleyd