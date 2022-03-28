Goodbye Televisa: After ‘lawsuit’ with producer of ‘Hoy’, host reveals project on TV Azteca?

Mexico City.- After having an alleged ‘lawsuit’ with Andrea Rodríguezthe show’s producer Today and his aunt, for romance with Raul Araizathe famous and always controversial driver, Andrea Escalonarecently confirmed that you should tell him goodbye to television for important project within Aztec TV?

As you know, for a few weeks, Alex Kaffie He stated in his column that Rodríguez was dying for Araiza and that is why he was taking advantage of his pain due to the breakup sentimentally, to conquer him and have something more than a working relationship, which he allegedly had already achieved, since the presenter of the sun rises He stated that they already had their intimate encounters.

The television producer is presuming that he has already had lunch with ‘Negro’ (that is, Raúl Araiza), “said Kaffie.

Given this, the YouTube channel of chacaleostated that who would not have liked the idea of ​​the romance between the sister of Magda Rodriguez and him, because apparently she would be in love with her comic partner Todaybecause while she was ‘Doña Inés’ in the Comic TenorBoth had something to do with each other and there were kisses beyond the scene, a situation that they say she cannot overcome.

Although said information about the love relationship between the driver and the producer of the morning show of the San Ángel company is only a rumor, as well as the annoyance of the also actress, the rumors regarding severe problems between them have not stopped arising, even It is said that between Magda’s sister and daughter there are many tensions inside and outside the company.

Now the same actress from Red Sky confirmed in an interview with Eden Doranteswho will probably not attend next Monday, March 28, but not because of a fight between the elements of the famous morning program, but rather due to work projects in Huatulco, since they are going to show the beaches of that place, then those of Oaxaca and in two more weeks they return to Huatulco again.

After this, Escalona pointed out that although until now he will only be recording in Oaxaca and Huatulco, he said that he hopes that soon they can expand and visit more places, to show before the cameras of Today all the Mexican culture and richness everywhere.

Similarly, Escalona expressed that they were already preparing many things and surprises for the third season of The Stars Dance Todayhighlighting that Rodríguez worked hard to have surprises and new things within the program so that the public continues to see them every day.

Andrea is working super well. She has many surprises for them. She has not stopped along with the company from dawn to dusk. There are big stars, I can’t say anything… ask Andrea because she kills me, but you don’t know what names there are going to be, “Escalona said.

Finally, she affirmed that both she and her aunt will still continue on the Hoy program, since they still have a signed contract for several months and hope that next year they can continue on Televisa.

What I have heard to date are many stars, very new, things that have not been seen and the names that it brings will impact you. The stars have come together now, yes, we are doing very well, “he concluded.

