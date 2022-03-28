Goodbye Televisa: After ‘lawsuit’ with producer of ‘Hoy’, host reveals project on TV Azteca?

James 12 mins ago Entertainment

Mexico City.- After having an alleged ‘lawsuit’ with Andrea Rodríguezthe show’s producer Today and his aunt, for romance with Raul Araizathe famous and always controversial driver, Andrea Escalonarecently confirmed that you should tell him goodbye to television for important project within Aztec TV?

