Goodbye to actress Jossara Jinaro, known for her role in ‘ER’

05.01.2022 11:32 a.m.



Updated: 05.01.2022 7:40 p.m.



brazilian actress Jossara Jinaro has died at 48 years as a result of cancer, as reported on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. ” With great pain I announce the death of my wife Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022 ”, he revealed in a publication along with an image of the interpreter.

”Jossara fought valiantly against the cancer and returned home surrounded by her family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful and kind soul and she didn’t take no for an answer”, she has written.

Known for ‘ER’

The actress was born in 1973 in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, but grew up in Colombia before going to live in the United States. It was at the age of 16 that she moved to Chicago, where she began her acting career.

Jinaro made his television debut in the series judging amy as Cheech Marin’s daughter. Later, she worked in ER and had one of his most prominent roles in emergencies for NBC and on Philadelphia Doctors for Lifetime. On the big screen she could be seen in the devil’s renegades, World Trade Center Y Chaosa film that starred Anne Hathaway.