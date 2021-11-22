Goodbye to Android app data tracking: here is the promise of the new DuckDuckGo tool

A new tool of DuckDuckGo tries to prevent Android apps from monitoring and tracking user data. Is called Tracking Protection App, and is intended to offer greater protection from third-party trackers as well as Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, introduced starting with iOS 14.5, which allows users to disable app tracking.

The news was reported by the same development team, which explains that the tool was not released as an update, nor as a dedicated app. Anyone wishing to try the new anti-tracking tool must download the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser from the Play Store and enable the feature. The Tracking Protection App will then work at the system level, and not only on the browser, preventing the tracking of data by third-party apps among those installed on the device.

DuckDuckGo is the tool that makes big tech companies tremble

Once the feature is enabled, specifically, the anti-tracker will run on the smartphone in the background: the tool recognizes when an app is about to send data to a third-party remote tracker, and therefore will try to prevent the exchange of information. The company promises that it will “continually work to detect new trackers and protect users,” so constant updates are expected as new “threats” are introduced.

Through the browser also possible monitor in real time all trackers blocked by the tool, together with the type of data that would have passed into the hands of third parties. The development team – probably exaggerating – claims that as if the smartphone were protected by a VPN, even if in fact it is not using one: “The app works its magic directly from the smartphone, but the operation is still different from a VPN because it does not route any data through remote servers, “the company specified in an official blog post.

In internal tests, DuckDuckGo found that around 96% of the most common free apps on Android use third-party trackers that users are completely unaware of. 87% of these apps send user data to Google, while 68% send data to Facebook. The tool is still proposed in beta version, but it is possible to access a waiting list through the browser, in the Settings under App Tracking Protection in the Privacy section. To access the feature you don’t need to enter any data, not even the e-mail. The feature is only accessible to some users to date, but the team has promised that it will extend availability to more people in the coming weeks.

It is clear that DuckDuckGo cannot have access to the deeper features of Android, however it is likely that using its anti-tracker along with careful customization of the privacy features proposed by Google can bypass different types of third-party trackers in apps and prevent them from monitoring their data.