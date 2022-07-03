Goodbye to bad posture from using screens: exercises and habits to avoid slouching

How to avoid back damage from device use

There is a meme that has circulated on social networks that shows the typical images of the evolution of humans, from primates to hominids, with a continuity in the upright man begins to stoop from the use of technological devices, until he is almost submerged inside a computer screen and a telephone.

It is something cheerful, but it shows quite rightly a tendency to arch the back, either when we sit in front of a computer at a desk, or when we look at the cell phone, something that is even more evident in the many moments in which we do the latter by walking.

Although it may seem exaggerated, sustaining a type of arched position over time can cause what is known as kyphosis, by its technical name, which is neither more nor less than the hump that is formed by the constant arching of the back.

Kyphosis “we can suffer from genetic causes that are considered to be of idiopathic origin (that is, the cause is unknown, they are usually spontaneous) or it can be a consequence of bad postures sustained over time, for years”, said the personal trainer and Physiotherapy graduate John Ruiz Lopez to the magazine GQ.

Postural kyphosis is a stooping, rounding, or hunchback in the back It can occur at all ages, including teenagers. The rounding of the back becomes exaggerated due to posture and not diseasereports Kids Health, site dedicated to health issues in children and adolescents. This symptom is usually not painful and “Unlike other types of kyphosis, a person with postural kyphosis can straighten their back when asked to stand up straight.” It is a bad posture that makes “the muscles and bones of the spine get used to being in that position.” After a while “the back remains bent or hunchbacked,” added the same specialized site.

The spine is naturally C-shaped because it has a protective function. “In the case of the dorsal column, where the hump occurs, has the function of protecting the organs of the trunk, which are vital organs, such as the lungs or the heart . There are other kyphosis in the spine, at the level of the sacrum, to protect the organs of the reproductive system”, explained Ruiz López.

Problems arise when the forward position becomes exaggerated and the trunk rounds. Poor postural habits and a sedentary lifestyle are factors that can lead to kyphosis, as the dorsal vertebrae tend to go into a flexed position and over time they complicate the extension movement .

Jobs that require prolonged sitting make it difficult for most people to maintain correct posture. Over time, it can cause wear on the intervertebral discs and an increase in kyphosis. “All the movements that we make from the trunk forward we can do without any problem, but extension movements, of bringing the trunk backwards, will be limited and possibly cause pain or discomfort. We can see this in a very simple way with a test of trunk flexion and another of trunk extension”, added the specialist.

In addition to an aesthetic problem, the first discomfort that will be generated will be back pain. Given this, when the kyphosis begins to be excessive, consultation with a doctor is recommended.

It is best to prevent because to modify a pathological posture that we have acquired we need to invest three times the time in the reverse posture to correct it.

With simple exercises that can be carried out on a daily basis, it is possible to prevent stooping of the thoracic spine. Ruiz López warns that it will always be better to prevent kyphosis than to correct it. According to Shirley Sahrmanphysiologist, specialist in musculoskeletal pain syndromes at the School of Medicine of the University of Washingtonin St. Louis, USA, for change a pathological posture that we have acquired, we need to invest three times the time in the reverse posture to correct it.

These are some recommendations and exercises that will help prevent stooping of the spine

-Chest extension on a foam roll

It consists of lying on the floor with a roll placed at the height of the dorsal column.

Chest extension on a foam roll (Gettyimages)

-Cat-camel

It is an exercise typical of yoga in which, with hands and knees resting on the floor (quadrupedal position) curve the spine up and down.

Another exercise: curving the spine up and down

-Sit on a fitball

Fitballs are the oversized air filled rubber balls used for physical exercises. Sitting for a while while working in front of the computer will change your posture permanently, therefore you will avoid the still position that does so much harm. It is an exercise that must be done for a short while, initiallyand then it can be longer “since going from working completely stable to adopting postures that we constantly modify can lead to other types of discomfort,” said the physiotherapist.

Some specialists consider that It is good to alternate a time of work sitting with another time standing up. But, Ruiz López pointed out, “because it is complicated for many people, the recommendation would be get up every 45-60 minutes” .

-Also to control stress

Additionally, as an anti-stress exercise, it is stand for a while, stretch on your toes with your arms raised over your head and lower slowly by supporting the heels.

-To place the feet

On the other hand, to keep our back straight while we are working, it would be appropriate to place feet on a slightly raised platform (this will help us to be sitting with a more upright posture) and also bring the screen up to eye level.

-The cell phone

Do not spend too much time looking at the phone, and even less while walking. The latter causes the back to round.

-Pay attention to posture

Being aware of the posture we unconsciously take when working at a desk it will avoid spending as little time as possible in a pathological position and will affect it to a lesser extent.

-Strengthen the muscles

“Not only stretching, also we must strengthen all the muscles that keep us upright , since if we have this active or powerful musculature, will prevent the vertebrae from going into a flexed position, keeping them in place” The muscles to be strengthened are the lower trapezius and core, It’s also a good idea to stretch pectoral muscles.

Physiotherapy can also help overcome kyphosis (Youtube/Caters Dr Joseph Cipriano DC)

By modifying the alignment of the spine, when we acquire kyphosis, the neck moves forward to have a more horizontal look. “Therefore, when we correct and return to verticality and the vertebrae return to their original position, we will have a more upright position and we will be taller”, concluded the physical therapist.

