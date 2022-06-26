Goodbye to ‘Betty, the ugly’ and other Netflix series, find out which ones

CITY OF MEXICO.- Although the majority of subscribers deny Netflix’s habit of purging its content list month after month, the streaming platform continues to purge a handful of movies and series that you could have the opportunity to see for the last time, for For this, we indicate the contents that are about to say goodbye, including the telenovela “Betty, la fea”, do not miss it! July is just around the corner.

Classes are over and you won’t go on vacation? Taking advantage of content that is about to expire on Netflix sounds like a tempting plan B. To date, we do not know the parameters that the entertainment platform takes into account when deciding which movies or series go and which ones stay.

We were all surprised when it was announced that the Colombian telenovela “Betty, la fea” (1999) would be one of those that would say goodbye to the streaming service, since since it was added to the list, it was positioned within the top 10 of the platform, so if they are about to reach the final chapters, don’t even think about it, it’s time to see them all.

But it is not the only content that will come out of the ranks of Netflix, here we share the dates on which other movies and series come out, related to different genres, so if you are a fan of terror, comedy, romanticism or mystery and even anime, there is no excuse, any of these contents will quench your thirst for distraction and recreation.

1st of July:

“Record of Grancrest War” is a Japanese anime that portrays the story of Siluca, a magician with the power to stop “Chaos”, who governs the mysterious world in which she lives, along with Theo, a personality whose superhuman powers will confer security and confidence to the 17-year-old girl with whom he will build a touching love story.

“The most extraordinary houses in the world”, if you are an architecture lover, this is a series that you should not miss, as the architect Piers Taylor and the actress Caroline Quentin take a trip through the mountainous areas of the world, in search of buildings built on top of mountains, over three seasons, crazy, right?

“LA’s Finest”, the spin-off of “Bad Boys” where two detectives (Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba) face the most dangerous criminals, while trying to create a bond that, at first, will be complicated, since that one of them is a former DEA agent and the other an ex-criminal.

July 2nd:

«Fangbone» is an animated series where a 9-year-old boy (Fangbone) who belongs to the time of the barbarians -when humanity abandoned savagery but did not reach the state of civilization yet- is transported through a magical portal to a hall of class of third grade students, where he will meet Bill, a little boy with whom he will establish a great friendship, key to fighting the villain who wants to end his native region, Skullbania.

July 11:

“Ugly Betty”. The telenovela broadcast for the first time in October 1999 and broadcast multiple times, starring Beatriz Pinzón Solano, a woman with studies and a finance specialist who gets a job in a company dedicated to the fashion industry, is involved in a series of personal and professional challenges when she meets Armando Mendoza, her boss and the man she will fall in love with.

12th of July:

“Real Detective” is a police series that, through two seasons, tells the story of different American agents and the memories they keep of the cases that most marked them during their career as police officers.

July 15:

“Granblue Fantasy: The Animation”, This anime is an animation of the video game “Granblue Fantasy”, where a young man named Gran has a dream of becoming a sky traveler. His destiny will take the course he wants after meeting Lyria, whom he saves during a tragic accident, with whom he will embark on a journey motivated by adventure and frenzy.

“Angel Beats!” is a drama anime that takes place in a high school located in limbo, the students? They are young people who have died and who have not managed to transcend, due to traumas and the suffering they experienced while they were alive, issues that they will have to resolve during their stay in this unusual academic institution.

“Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day” is another anime that deals with the theme of transcendence, after death, as a group of friends of the deceased Menma try to help their friend rest after earthly life.

“Dawson’s Creek”, the story of a young man who dreams of becoming a filmmaker and experiences an emotional blow that will change his perspective on life, alongside his best friend, who lives in love with him in silence, and a group of friends that will help you lead a more bearable and sometimes chaotic life.

July 16th:

“Scream” is a series inspired by the 90s horror classic, in which a group of young people will have to face a serial killer obsessed with disturbing the tranquility of a small town in the United States.