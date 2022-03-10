Goodbye to Chivas, the club that would pay 10 million dollars for Alexis Vega surprisingly

Alexis Vega could leave Chivas and it would not be in Liga MX.

March 09, 2022 11:50 a.m.

One of the issues that is really worrying the directive of Chivas is the non-renewal of Alexis Vegawho until now has not reached an agreement with the club to extend his relationship despite the fact that they have made at least two proposals.

More Chivas news:

Chivas has the new Messi, it will be his new 10 and he has already rejected America

The contract of Alexis Vega with Chivas ends in December of this year, so in June he could start negotiating with other clubs as a free player, which would put him at risk of ending up leaving without leaving a single peso to the club.

But this could change, because there would be a club that could pay the 10 million dollars that the directive of Chivas by Alexis Vegaand it would not be in the Liga MX or in Europe, but in the MLS.

Which team could pay to take Alexis Vega to MLS

One of the clubs that could be interested in Alexis Vega is he Inter-Miamiwho has suffered to have quality players who put him in the top positions and who at the time paid Rayados 12 million dollars for Rodolfo Pizarro, for which he would have the financial capacity to pay Chivas by Alexis Vega.

More Chivas news:

What others cannot, Vergara’s first order in Chivas after the violence