Sports

Goodbye to Chivas, the first player to leave after being embarrassed against Toluca

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The player who would leave Chivas after the shame in Toluca
The player who would leave Chivas after the shame in Toluca

Chivas could not sustain the result before Toluca and the great responsible for the tie would now have the minutes counted in the Flock, as revealed by the journalist Jesús Hernández through the Peloteros PQ program.

More Chivas news:

Leaño wrinkled against Vucetich, was expelled and the former Chivas DT responded

According to the source in question, the rojiblanco player Carlos Cisneros I’d be on the tightrope Chivas. The low level of the Mexican already had him conditioned, added to this the expulsion of which he was part would make the board make the decision to give him up for the Apertura.

For the journalist Jesús Hernández, the Charal made several mistakes that have been accumulating, therefore, beyond the support of Marcelo Michel Leanoyour time in Chivas it would be finished.

Is Chivas going for reinforcements for the Apertura?

According to the source in question, the economic part prevents Chivas bet on bomb reinforcements, despite the fact that the Mexican market has moved several players, the rojiblanco squad has not been able to negotiate to sign them, which is why the situation of the Flock for the Apertura looks very complex.

More Chivas news:

They embarrass Chivas and what happened with Briseño and Huerta in the dressing room is leaked

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The only Lakers player LeBron James congratulated despite not qualifying for the Playoffs

8 mins ago

Juan Reynoso believes that Charly Rodríguez’s injury was with bad intention

20 mins ago

The Lakers get rid of the worst contract in NBA history

32 mins ago

Summary Pachuca vs. Tijuana (0-0): Tuzos, leaders despite their failures

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button