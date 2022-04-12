Goodbye to Chivas, the first player to leave after being embarrassed against Toluca

The player who would leave Chivas after the shame in Toluca

April 11, 2022 08:00 a.m.

Chivas could not sustain the result before Toluca and the great responsible for the tie would now have the minutes counted in the Flock, as revealed by the journalist Jesús Hernández through the Peloteros PQ program.

More Chivas news:

Leaño wrinkled against Vucetich, was expelled and the former Chivas DT responded

According to the source in question, the rojiblanco player Carlos Cisneros I’d be on the tightrope Chivas. The low level of the Mexican already had him conditioned, added to this the expulsion of which he was part would make the board make the decision to give him up for the Apertura.

For the journalist Jesús Hernández, the Charal made several mistakes that have been accumulating, therefore, beyond the support of Marcelo Michel Leanoyour time in Chivas it would be finished.

Is Chivas going for reinforcements for the Apertura?

According to the source in question, the economic part prevents Chivas bet on bomb reinforcements, despite the fact that the Mexican market has moved several players, the rojiblanco squad has not been able to negotiate to sign them, which is why the situation of the Flock for the Apertura looks very complex.

More Chivas news:

They embarrass Chivas and what happened with Briseño and Huerta in the dressing room is leaked