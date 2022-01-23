goodbye to curfew and green pass, night clubs reopen – Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Prime Minister Martin has announced the end of most of the containment measures. From Monday we will return to work in the presence. For now, the obligation of masks remains

LONDON – Spring is coming: with these words Prime Minister Michel Martin announced the end of the lockdown in Ireland, one of the countries that have lived with the most severe measures in Europe. Since yesterday morning curfew for pubs and restaurants ended, which until Friday had the obligation to close at 20, and the limit of six people in private homes was abolished. The safety distance has been removed e night clubs have been able to reopen. From Monday, citizens will be able to return to work in person, even if the government asks for a phased return.

Humans are sociable and we Irish are more sociable than others, he stressed Taoiseach (premier), recalling that during the pandemic there was no shortage of good moments: I understand the pain that those who have lost loved ones feel. Your collective sacrifice has saved thousands of lives. In total in Ireland they were registered 1.1 million cases out of about 5 million inhabitants, and 6,083 deaths. While the fear of the Omicron variant returns, the island is feeling different, more optimistic, after 22 months in which, unlike many countries, citizens have continued to observe the containment measures of the virus, only partially relaxed between October and December last. Since yesterday the green pass is not needed except for international travel while the mask must always be worn on means of transport, in public buildings, shops, cinemas, theaters, museums and places where drinks and food are served.

If an increase in cases cannot be ruled out and the pandemic is not over, on the streets of Dublin yesterday the crowd returned, with pubs and restaurants already full at lunchtime. For Daniel Smith, of the Grogans Pub, a stone’s throw from the castle and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the atmosphere is almost surreal. In Cork, the second largest city in Ireland, people started moving again yesterday. For Noreen Gallagher, of the Moody Caf Vin Bar, reopening a relief. We feared the worst, he specified, recalling that the entire hospitality sector is exhausted. It will take time to rediscover normalcy. The bar opened in December 2020: after eight days it had closed its doors due to the anti-Covid measures. We gave away all the food we had bought. We need to rebuild the business slowly. There are those who have some doubts about the speed with which almost all restrictions have been swept away.

About 10,000 new positives were recorded yesterday. Maggie Rowe, born in the US and living in Galway, pointed out that, as relieved as she is to be able to start dating freely again, she finds it odd. to pass from one day to the next from fairly severe restrictions to a semi-normality. I hope – he added – that it is not too soon and that the situation does not get worse. For now, for, as Prime Minister Martin said, for the Irish, now to start laughing and singing again, now to become ourselves again.