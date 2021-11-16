Goodbye to deductions on the 730: what can change

They are called tax expenditures and are tax debt reductions: deductions, deductions, exemptions, which, by reducing revenue, produce an effect similar to expenditure increases on the public budget. With the approval of the tax reform last October, many of the concessions so dear to Italian taxpayers could suffer a scissor kick. In the 730 model there are more than 80 possible discounts and the reordering foreseen by the government could reduce the number. The only positive note concerns the most used deductions for personal income tax purposes that should escape the cleaver, while many other tax discounts will be permanently abolished.

What are the deductions that will be saved

In an iron barrel they should be the health costs, which are traceable, whose deduction on the 730 is equal to 19% of those incurred in the tax period, excluding the deductible of 129.11 euros. Just as there should be no problems for the cost of medicines in pharmacies, the deduction of which is guaranteed upon presentation of the so-called “talking receipt”. Also social security contributions compulsory and complementary ones up to a maximum of € 5,164.57 should not be subject to cuts as regards deductions. No changes, then, for the interest expense on mortgages stipulated for the purchase of the main home. In this case, the deduction is up to a maximum of 4 thousand euros. Expenses for building renovations, veterinary expenses and school fees will still be deductible.

Deductions that could be eliminated

All other expenses incurred on an occasional basis by taxpayers risk of no longer being deductible. But what costs are we talking about in particular? As reported by the Corriere della Sera, expenses for nursery schools, health costs for the disabled, donations to amateur clubs, cultural and artistic activities for schools, expenses for the maintenance of guide dogs for the blind should be cut. The effects of the tax reform will be tangible in a year and a half, as the labor consultants explain and may not please citizens, who were used to taking advantage of a series of discounts on model 730 which allowed them to lighten the taxes to be paid at the end of the year.