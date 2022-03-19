Goodbye to El Tri, Canada’s tempting offer to Flores after Martino’s rejection

Canada’s offer that would remove Flores del Tri

March 18, 2022 05:30 a.m.

The Mexican team is playing for the pass to the World Cup on this last FIFA day and Gerardo Martino assured that he would call the players of the best moment, but once again he ignored the young Mexican Marcelo Flores, an Arsenal U-23 player.

Given the refusal of the Mexican team, Marcelo Flores would be analyzing the offer from Canada, where his mother also has that nationality. The midfielder in an interview for Goal, recognized that the first selection that calls him, he would gladly accept.

Although Gerardo Martino gave him 9 minutes in an unofficial FIFA friendly against Chile, Marcelo Flores’s desire is to play in the senior Mexican team, therefore these matches were key to summoning the Mexican and showing his talent.

What does Canada offer Marcelo Flores?

Canada is the team with the best chance of qualifying in the first game of this last triple day. They would be tempting Marcelo Flores with the World Cup in Qatar and he also secures the next tournament, since Canada is one of the hosts.

