Goodbye to El Tri, Marcelo Flores would say yes to Canada and explains his reasons

Marcelo Flores’ decision on Mexico and Canada

May 03, 2022 1:16 p.m.

The sincerity of Marcelo Flores in the Mexican team took its toll on Gerardo Martino, who was upset by his statements about the choice of the team he will defend. Tata left the door open for him to go to Canada.

For his part, Marcelo Flores, in an interview for Football London, acknowledged that his desire is with Mexico, but within his personal projects, he sees himself at 19, playing a World Cup.

“I want to get to the World Cup before I turn 19. My birthday is in October, so the World Cup will be the following month, so I want to be involved in the World Cup team and make my debut with Arsenal before that date”, revealed Marcelo Flores, who faced the refusal de Martino would bet on Canada.

What does Canada offer Flores besides the World Cup?

If Marcelo Flores decides to go to the World Cup for Canada, he would ensure at least two World Cups, in addition, he could have minutes and be one of the stars of the Canadian team.

