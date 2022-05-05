Sports

Goodbye to El Tri, Marcelo Flores would say yes to Canada and explains his reasons

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Marcelo Flores' decision on Mexico and Canada
Marcelo Flores’ decision on Mexico and Canada

The sincerity of Marcelo Flores in the Mexican team took its toll on Gerardo Martino, who was upset by his statements about the choice of the team he will defend. Tata left the door open for him to go to Canada.

More news from the Mexican team:

Ronaldinho and the only Mexican who dared to call him an idol even acclaimed him

For his part, Marcelo Flores, in an interview for Football London, acknowledged that his desire is with Mexico, but within his personal projects, he sees himself at 19, playing a World Cup.

“I want to get to the World Cup before I turn 19. My birthday is in October, so the World Cup will be the following month, so I want to be involved in the World Cup team and make my debut with Arsenal before that date”, revealed Marcelo Flores, who faced the refusal de Martino would bet on Canada.

What does Canada offer Flores besides the World Cup?

If Marcelo Flores decides to go to the World Cup for Canada, he would ensure at least two World Cups, in addition, he could have minutes and be one of the stars of the Canadian team.

More news from the Mexican team:

Goodbye to the World Cup, his legs trembled and he would get off the Tri thanks to Acevedo

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Diego Lainez, the “Mexican Messi”

40 seconds ago

Canelo Álvarez gives Bivol physical advantages in writing. Can he lose the fight?

24 mins ago

Nicolás Lodeiro leaves ‘recadito’ to Alfredo Talavera

36 mins ago

Is there a visitor goal in the Concachampions? This is how the champion is defined

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button