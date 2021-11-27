Goodbye to iPhone in 10 years: it will be replaced by Apple AR, arriving in 2022

The hypothesis is very strong, since the iPhone has become the icon smartphone par excellence since its inception and represents at least half of Apple’s turnover. According to Kuo in 10 years iPhone will no longer make sense of existing , because it will be replaced from the platform to the augmented reality that Apple is making. Apple AR it will obviously be accompanied by a dedicated viewer.

The well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just made some very relevant considerations on the Apple’s future and of iPhone . On the horizon, the scenario in which iPhone will no longer exist .

This means that in a decade the level of development of Apple AR it will be so advanced to be able to reproduce the user experience and all the features currently offered by a smartphone such as iPhone.

The first generation of Apple AR, again according to Kuo, should arrive as early as next year. The headset that will accompany Apple AR should be equipped with a high-end processor, similar to the M1 chip launched for MacBooks.

The device will be able to work independently from iPhone or iPad and will support experiences even in 4K because it will be equipped with two displays Micro OLED 4K made by Sony. There will be no lack of support Wi-Fi 6E.